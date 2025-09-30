CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.