CX Institutional Purchases 86 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 808.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FirstCash by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 7,233.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $445,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,918.47. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $9,559,133.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 932,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,205,353.42. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $154.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $158.93.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

