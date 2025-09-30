CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KFY opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.72 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.230-1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $331.40 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.