CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $AFB

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.