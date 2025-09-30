CX Institutional Sells 10,763 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

CX Institutional reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,394.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 233,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 217,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

