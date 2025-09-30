CX Institutional Sells 431 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lear were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 483.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 105.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after acquiring an additional 365,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 540,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. Lear Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Lear’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,426.68. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

