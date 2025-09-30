CX Institutional Trims Stake in Amcor PLC $AMCR

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amcor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,308 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after buying an additional 3,778,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,613,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,846 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.