D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 215.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after buying an additional 911,960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 702,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,338,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

