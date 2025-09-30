Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,509 Global X DAX Germany ETF $DAX

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Global X DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1,659.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DAX stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

