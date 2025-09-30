Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:AX opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

