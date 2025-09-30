Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 29,483 Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAK opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $689.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of -0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

