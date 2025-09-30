Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 582 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $400.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $405.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.