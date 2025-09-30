Dakota Wealth Management Has $151,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,150 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 870.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,010,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 906,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 801,307 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

