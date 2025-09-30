Dakota Wealth Management Has $282,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,259,165.64. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 271,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,091.70. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,241 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

