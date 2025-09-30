Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Brady Corporation $BRC

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $74,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 33.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,855.60. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. Brady Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $397.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brady has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

