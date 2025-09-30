Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 32.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.0% during the first quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

