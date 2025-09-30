Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,255 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,601 shares of company stock worth $14,421,512. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

