Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,312 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,932,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

