Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,654 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $73.16.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

