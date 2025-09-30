Dakota Wealth Management Sells 918 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,067 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.