Dakota Wealth Management Takes $118,000 Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,873 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in ADT by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 0.1%

ADT stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.34.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

