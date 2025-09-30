Dakota Wealth Management Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.