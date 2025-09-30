Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.