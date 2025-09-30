Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 108,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 147,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

