Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

