Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

