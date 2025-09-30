Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dover by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 35,832.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.9%

DOV stock opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

