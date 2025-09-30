DXC Technology Company. $DXC Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,668 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in DXC Technology by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 268,058 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,844.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.16.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

