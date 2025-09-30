Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Stock Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 53.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,118,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. The trade was a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.