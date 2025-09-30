Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

