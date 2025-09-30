EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 171,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day moving average is $272.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

