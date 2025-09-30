Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,558.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 38,268.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $497.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $197.95 and a 12 month high of $510.58.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

