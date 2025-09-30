Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.36. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 234,777 shares.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.42 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.61.
Enterprise Group Inc is an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. Its focus is specialty equipment rentals. The company has a fleet of trucks and heavy equipment to provide rental services for heavy equipment, flameless heating units and oilfield site service infrastructure throughout Western Canada.
