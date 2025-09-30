Equinor ASA $EQNR Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,508.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 60,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of EQNR opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

