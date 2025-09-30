Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 7,616.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 418,775 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 781,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

