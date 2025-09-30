Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 75 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 47,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.28.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $867.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

