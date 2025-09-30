Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,912,181.16. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,699 shares of company stock worth $2,754,028. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Twilio Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 867.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

