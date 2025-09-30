Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF $CZA

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 804.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA CZA opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72. The stock has a market cap of $184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.