Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 271 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.41.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,238.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,571,402.52. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $688,256.70. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,911.45. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322,175 shares of company stock worth $173,997,227 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.04, a PEG ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

