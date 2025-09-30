Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 5,165 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 215.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

