Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 25,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 250.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

