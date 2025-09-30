Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 790.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $310.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

