Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stake in UGI Corporation $UGI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of UGI by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

UGI stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

