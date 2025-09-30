Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 18,846 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1,548.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,025,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,416,000 after purchasing an additional 361,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,398,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,980,000 after purchasing an additional 365,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,937,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 228,591 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 757,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc purchased 441,589 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,792 shares of company stock valued at $948,500. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

