Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6,830 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $28,350,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5,590.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 886,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after buying an additional 877,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

