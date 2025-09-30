Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,089.03. This trade represents a 52.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

