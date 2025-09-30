Fifth Third Bancorp Has $493,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 0.1%

ALGN stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $256.22.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.