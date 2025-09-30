Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,523.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,949 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,546.70. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.