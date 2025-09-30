Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 119 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 11,913.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 795,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE AEE opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

