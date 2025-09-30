Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 998,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after acquiring an additional 408,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 874,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $64,375,000 after acquiring an additional 252,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

